2 shootings reported in Shreveport within half an hour; 2 injuries reported

SHREVEPORT, La. (KSLA) - The Shreveport Police Department responded to two reported shootings within half an hour Wednesday afternoon.

Both incidents happened Wednesday, Nov. 2.

The first happened just minutes before 4 p.m. on Mayfair Drive between Graystone and Fenwick drives. At least half a dozen SPD units responded to that one. Police officials say a 20-year-old man was shot in the leg. It happened at Mamie Hicks Park.

One person was shot in the leg at Mamie Hicks Park on Wednesday, Nov. 2, 2022. (KSLA)

The second reported shooting happened in the 9400 block of McAdoo Street between Baird Road and Coronado Drive. At least eight SPD units, plus five medical units responded to the scene. Officials with SPD say a male victim was found lying on the ground. He was taken to a local hospital with life-threatening injuries.

No other details are available right now. We will update this story as we learn more.

