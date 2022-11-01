Ask the Doctor
Winn Parish man killed when pickup, tractor-trailer rig collide

Authorities still investigating why his truck crossed into the oncoming lane
By Curtis Heyen
Published: Oct. 31, 2022 at 9:24 PM CDT|Updated: 31 minutes ago
NATCHITOCHES PARISH — A Winn Parish man died when a pickup and a tractor-trailer rig collided early Halloween morning.

The wreck happened about 7:08 a.m. Monday, Oct. 31 on U.S. Highway 84 east of the Natchitoches Parish village of Clarence.

Louisiana State Police says the crash claimed the life of 42-year-old Thomas Kennedy, of Winnfield.

The initial investigation shows he was driving a 2007 Chevrolet pickup west on U.S. 84 when his truck crossed the center lines into the eastbound travel lane and collided with 2021 Kenworth.

Kennedy, who was not restrained, sustained fatal injuries and was pronounced dead at the scene. The driver of the commercial vehicle, who was restrained, sustained no injuries.

Routine toxicology samples were obtained and submitted for analysis.

LSP’s Alexandria-based Troop E has investigated 46 fatal crashes resulting in 48 deaths in 2022.

