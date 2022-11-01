Ask the Doctor
Getting Answers
A Slice of Nice Contest
Advertise With Us
Yokem Connection
Hero of the Day

Tracking another wet weekend

By Austin Evans
Published: Nov. 1, 2022 at 3:30 PM CDT|Updated: 59 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

SHREVEPORT, La. (KSLA) - Happy Tuesday! It is a bit dreary out there this afternoon and temperatures have struggled mightily with some places in the ArkLaTex not seeing the 70s. We have seen some light showers and will continue to until the early evening hours when they will come to an end. Lows tonight will drop to the low and mid-50s across the region as skies begin to clear.

Tomorrow we will see more sunshine and temperatures warming up into the upper-70s. Not much else to say about Wednesday as not much will happen. It will just be a nice day for the mid-point of the week. Lows tomorrow night will drop to the mid and upper-50s.

We are tracking our next weather maker and the timing is still up in the air just a little bit. Friday is looking like the day the cold front will move in and bring another line of showers and storms. This will be very similar to last weekend with the showers and storms continuing into Saturday. Not much cooler behind the front with temperatures Sunday and Monday in the mid and upper-70s. Temps Saturday will be the coolest of the forecast.

Copyright 2022 KSLA. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Tahiron King, DOB: 3/18/1989
Arrest made in fatal shooting in southwest Shreveport
Hannah Pham
Remembering Hannah Pham
(Source: MGN)
Coroner identifies bicyclist who died after being hit by vehicle in hit-and-run crash
Takeoff of the group Migos performs during the 2019 BET Experience in Los Angeles on June 22,...
Migos rapper Takeoff dead after Houston shooting, rep says
Carlos Garcia, 36, was charged with one count of burglary of habitation with intent.
Mom shoots intruder while hiding with children in the bedroom, sheriff’s office says

Latest News

Showers Friday and Saturday
Austin's Tuesday Afternoon Weather Update
Tracking more Saturday showers
Warming late week with more rain on the way
Tracking more Saturday showers
Austin's Monday Evening Weather Update
spooky and comfortable for trick-or-treating
Austin's Halloween Afternoon Weather Update