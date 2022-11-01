Tracking another wet weekend

SHREVEPORT, La. (KSLA) - Happy Tuesday! It is a bit dreary out there this afternoon and temperatures have struggled mightily with some places in the ArkLaTex not seeing the 70s. We have seen some light showers and will continue to until the early evening hours when they will come to an end. Lows tonight will drop to the low and mid-50s across the region as skies begin to clear.

Tomorrow we will see more sunshine and temperatures warming up into the upper-70s. Not much else to say about Wednesday as not much will happen. It will just be a nice day for the mid-point of the week. Lows tomorrow night will drop to the mid and upper-50s.

We are tracking our next weather maker and the timing is still up in the air just a little bit. Friday is looking like the day the cold front will move in and bring another line of showers and storms. This will be very similar to last weekend with the showers and storms continuing into Saturday. Not much cooler behind the front with temperatures Sunday and Monday in the mid and upper-70s. Temps Saturday will be the coolest of the forecast.

