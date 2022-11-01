Ask the Doctor
Shreveport street being dedicated in honor of Lloyd Thompson

INTERVIEW: Lloyd Thompson street dedication
By Domonique Benn
Published: Nov. 1, 2022 at 6:36 AM CDT|Updated: 35 minutes ago
SHREVEPORT, La. (KSLA) - He was known for his advocacy in the Black community as the president of the Shreveport chapter of the NAACP, and later was elected as a Caddo Parish School Board member.

Lloyd Thompson worked tirelessly for equality and for the children. On Tuesday morning (Nov. 1), Michael La’Fitte with La’Fitte Holding Corp. and The Friends of Llyod Thompson Alliance joined KSLA to discuss a special street dedication in Thompson’s honor.

The dedication is being held in the 1300 block of Milam Street at 10:30 a.m.

Watch the full interview below:

