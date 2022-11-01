Ask the Doctor
Shreveport man found guilty of 2016 double murders

(MGN)
By Daffney Dawson
Published: Nov. 1, 2022 at 6:21 PM CDT|Updated: 49 minutes ago
SHREVEPORT, La. (KSLA) - According to the Caddo Parish District Attorney’s Office, a Shreveport man accused of killing his former girlfriend and her male companion has been convicted in the Nov. 19, 2016 slayings.

Arthur Deandre Anderson, 31, was found guilty of second-degree murder of Ashley Williams and Huey Leonard on Monday, Oct. 31.

Anderson and Williams were previously in a relationship and had broken up days before the murders.

On Nov. 19, 2016, Williams and Leonard were found shot after Williams’ car was rear-ended and knocked into a ditch in the 4000 block of Crosby Street. Leonard dies at the scene from his injuries. Williams later died at a hospital, but was able to describe the vehicle the defendant was driving while still on the scene.

When asked what happened, Williams told bystanders and responding officers, “Arthur Anderson shot me. Arthur shot us... please don’t let me die!”

The jury trial began on Oct. 24, 2022. The state called witnesses that included experts in firearms, accident reconstruction, forensic pathology and forensic cellphone and historical cellular data analysis.

Anderson will return for sentencing on Nov. 29. He faces mandatory terms of like imprisonment at hard labor without benefit of parole, probation or suspension of sentence on each count.

