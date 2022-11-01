Ask the Doctor
PHOTOS: TakeOff’s last performance before being killed was Lil Weezyana Fest in New Orleans

Takeoff, left, and Quavo of Unc and Phew perform during Lil Weezyana Fest on Saturday, Oct. 29, 2022, in New Orleans. (Photo by Amy Harris/Invision/AP)(Amy Harris | Amy Harris/Invision/AP)
By Mykal Vincent
Published: Nov. 1, 2022 at 11:57 AM CDT|Updated: 3 hours ago
NEW ORLEANS (WVUE) - Days before TakeOff, best known for his work with the Grammy-nominated trio Migos, was shot and killed in downtown Houston, he performed with fellow Migo, his uncle Quavo, as the duo Unc & Phew at Lil Weezyana Fest in New Orleans.

TakeOff, real name Kirsnick Khari Ball, died after a shooting early Tuesday (Nov. 1) outside a bowling alley in Houston, a representative confirmed. He was 28.

More: Migos rapper Takeoff dead after Houston shooting, rep says

Police responded shortly after 2:30 a.m. to reports of a shooting at 810 Billiards & Bowling, where dozens of people had gathered on a balcony outside of the third-floor bowling alley, police said. Officers discovered one man dead when they arrived. An AP reporter at the scene observed a body loaded into a medical examiner’s van around 10 a.m., more than seven hours after the shooting.

Security guards who were in the area heard the shooting but did not see who did it, a police spokesperson said. Two other people were injured and taken to hospitals in private vehicles.

No arrests have been announced. Media members at the scene later Tuesday morning were being kept across the street, which was otherwise blocked off to the public.

