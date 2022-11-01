PHOTOS: TakeOff’s last performance before being killed was Lil Weezyana Fest in New Orleans

NEW ORLEANS (WVUE) - Days before TakeOff, best known for his work with the Grammy-nominated trio Migos, was shot and killed in downtown Houston, he performed with fellow Migo, his uncle Quavo, as the duo Unc & Phew at Lil Weezyana Fest in New Orleans.

Autoplay Caption

TakeOff, real name Kirsnick Khari Ball, died after a shooting early Tuesday (Nov. 1) outside a bowling alley in Houston, a representative confirmed. He was 28.

Man all of the people who were at Lil Weezyana Fest got to see Takeoff’s last performance — Shawniece👑🐝 (@ShawnieceQB) November 1, 2022

More: Migos rapper Takeoff dead after Houston shooting, rep says

RIP bra… — Alvin Kamara (@A_kamara6) November 1, 2022

Just seen Takeoff and Quavo perform Sunday at Lil Weezyana…sad man. Prayers up to his family and friends — Meel (@djmeel) November 1, 2022

Police responded shortly after 2:30 a.m. to reports of a shooting at 810 Billiards & Bowling, where dozens of people had gathered on a balcony outside of the third-floor bowling alley, police said. Officers discovered one man dead when they arrived. An AP reporter at the scene observed a body loaded into a medical examiner’s van around 10 a.m., more than seven hours after the shooting.

Waking up to takeoff died hurts bro just performed at weezyana fest 😪 — Swank (@SwankGoated) November 1, 2022

Security guards who were in the area heard the shooting but did not see who did it, a police spokesperson said. Two other people were injured and taken to hospitals in private vehicles.

No arrests have been announced. Media members at the scene later Tuesday morning were being kept across the street, which was otherwise blocked off to the public.

See a spelling or grammar error in our story? Click Here to report it. Please include the headline.

Copyright 2022 WVUE. All rights reserved.