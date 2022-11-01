Ask the Doctor
Natchitoches woman dies when truck hits guardrail, overturns into bayou

Natchitoches Parish sheriff's deputies and the NPSO dive team assisted Louisiana State Police, Winn Parish sheriff's deputies and Winn Parish EMS with a major, single-vehicle crash on US 71 at the Saline Bayou Bridge at 7:27 a.m. Oct. 31, 2022, at the Natchitoches-Winn parish line, according to the Natchitoches Parish Sheriff's Office.(Source: Natchitoches Parish Sheriff's Office)
By Curtis Heyen
Published: Oct. 31, 2022 at 9:07 PM CDT|Updated: 49 minutes ago
WINN PARISH — A Natchitoches Parish woman died when her pickup overturned into a bayou, authorities said.

Killed in the crash about 7:27 a.m. Monday, Oct. 31 on U.S. Highway 71 near the Natchitoches-Winn parish line was 44-year-old Kelly Allen, of Natchitoches, according to Louisiana State Police.

Preliminary investigation shows she was driving a 2008 Ford F-150 north on U.S. 71 when she lost control of her vehicle, cause it to leave the roadway, strike a guardrail and overturn into Saline Bayou, Master Trooper Casey Wallace said.

It’s not immediately known whether Allen was wearing a seat belt.

She sustained fatal injuries in the wreck and was pronounced dead at the scene. A routine toxicology sample was obtained and submitted for analysis.

LSP’s Alexandria-based Troop E has investigated 46 fatal crashes resulting in 48 deaths in 2022.

