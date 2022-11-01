Natchitoches woman dies when truck hits guardrail, overturns into bayou

WINN PARISH — A Natchitoches Parish woman died when her pickup overturned into a bayou, authorities said.

Killed in the crash about 7:27 a.m. Monday, Oct. 31 on U.S. Highway 71 near the Natchitoches-Winn parish line was 44-year-old Kelly Allen, of Natchitoches, according to Louisiana State Police.

Preliminary investigation shows she was driving a 2008 Ford F-150 north on U.S. 71 when she lost control of her vehicle, cause it to leave the roadway, strike a guardrail and overturn into Saline Bayou, Master Trooper Casey Wallace said.

It’s not immediately known whether Allen was wearing a seat belt.

She sustained fatal injuries in the wreck and was pronounced dead at the scene. A routine toxicology sample was obtained and submitted for analysis.

LSP’s Alexandria-based Troop E has investigated 46 fatal crashes resulting in 48 deaths in 2022.

