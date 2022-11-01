Man takes plea deal in crash that killed 12-year-old; receives 5-year sentence

BATON ROUGE, La. (WAFB) - A man pleaded guilty to manslaughter on Monday, Oct. 31, and was sentenced to five years in prison as part of a deal in connection with a crash that resulted in the death of a 12-year-old boy in 2017, according to court documents.

Court filings show Joshual Hilton, 37, of Baton Rouge, pleaded guilty to manslaughter in the high-speed chase and crash that claimed the life of Sammy Lee, also of Baton Rouge.

The crash happened on Old Hammond Highway in Baton Rouge on May 31, 2017.

The court documents indicate the Louisiana state drug charges against Hilton were dropped, as he was sentenced in 2019 to 32 years in federal prison on drug charges in a separate case.

