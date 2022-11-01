Ask the Doctor
Getting Answers
A Slice of Nice Contest
Advertise With Us
Yokem Connection
Hero of the Day

LSU comes in at No. 10 in first 2022 CFP rankings

LSU head coach Brian Kelly
LSU head coach Brian Kelly(Josh Auzenne | WAFB)
By WAFB Staff
Published: Nov. 1, 2022 at 6:10 PM CDT|Updated: 2 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

BATON ROUGE, La. (WAFB) - LSU is ranked in the College Football Playoff for the first time since the 2019 season when the Tigers won the National Championship.

LSU (6-2, 4-1 SEC) comes in at No. 10 in the first CFP rankings.

The Tigers host No. 6 Alabama (7-1, 4-1 SEC) on Saturday, Nov. 5.

Tennessee, Ohio State, Georgia, and Clemson make up the top four teams.

CLICK HERE full top 25 list.

RELATED STORIES:

**NOTE: The Tigers are ranked No. 15 in the latest AP Top 25 poll.

Click here to report a typo.

Copyright 2022 WAFB. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Tahiron King, DOB: 3/18/1989
Arrest made in fatal shooting in southwest Shreveport
Hannah Pham
Remembering Hannah Pham
(Source: MGN)
Coroner identifies bicyclist who died after being hit by vehicle in hit-and-run crash
Takeoff of the group Migos performs during the 2019 BET Experience in Los Angeles on June 22,...
Houston cops seek shooters in Migos rapper Takeoff’s slaying
Carlos Garcia, 36, was charged with one count of burglary of habitation with intent.
Mom shoots intruder while hiding with children in the bedroom, sheriff’s office says

Latest News

Oct 16, 2021; Fayetteville, AR, USA; Head Coach Bryan Harsin between Auburn and Arkansas at...
Auburn fires Bryan Harsin after 3-5 start
LSU Tigers
LSU moves up in latest AP Top 25 poll
Southern head coach Eric Dooley
Southern suffers shutout loss to Jackson St. in BoomBox Classic
LSU and Tulane ranked in Top 25 for first time since 1998
LSU, Tulane together in AP Top 25 football rankings for first time since 1998