Gregg County restaurant hit by 18-wheeler cab prepares to reopen

Crawfish Cove is preparing to reopen after it was hit Friday by an 18-wheeler cab.
By Jamey Boyum
Published: Nov. 1, 2022 at 12:24 PM CDT|Updated: 3 hours ago
GREGG COUNTY, Texas (KLTV) - The gumbo at Crawfish Cove will return on schedule. That’s what the owner says after an 18-wheeler cab slammed into her business on Friday. Crawfish season is supposed to start on Friday for them, and friends and family have pitched in to help.

The restaurant’s security cameras were recording Friday as an 18-wheeler cab hydroplaned, slid sideways and collided with the Crawfish Cove food trailer at Highways 322 and 149 in Lakeport. Owner Heather Goettle says if it wasn’t raining:

“We would have been in here and we wouldn’t be alive. It sheared off the gas line and with that open flame it would have blown up,” Goettle said.

She says the food trailer can’t move anymore.

“The trailer is going to be totaled. It knocked it about ten feet from the front and eight feet in the back. It took out all the electrical. It took out the water and we had to re-pipe on the propane,” Goettle said.

They got the utilities hooked back up but:

“Our steam table, I’m fixing to have to go to Kirby’s and hopefully they have one. If not, we will make do,” Goettle said.

They were able to move the trailer back into position and are working on getting it level since:

“Thursday all products will be here, and we will stay here late on Thursday and get up here early on Friday and open as business as usual,” Goettle said.

Twelve-year Lakeport Mayor Johnny Sammons says he’s eaten at Crawfish Cove many times.

“It’s a pretty popular place. You can come through here especially on the weekend and people are everywhere. And the food is great,” Sammons said.

The restaurant is so popular that in 2016 Heather upgraded her trailer and put in a metal building for dining in.

“I was in a little 28-foot trailer, and this is a 48 foot,” Goettle said.

And when her custom built new one comes in it’ll be placed farther from the road with bollards like their dining area, to keep vehicles from, shall we say, parking too close.

Goettle says they are about 95 percent ready to open with their present set up. She says the new trailer won’t be in for about eight months.

KLTV's Jamey Boyum talks with Crawfish Cove Owner Heather Goettle about how the Gregg County restaurant is preparing to reopen.

