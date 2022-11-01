Grambling State University increasing security measures for Homecoming Week in 2022.

MONROE, La. (KNOE) - Grambling State University (GSU) is increasing their security measures for Homecoming Week in 2022.

Last year, celebrations were overshadowed by two deadly on-campus shootings.

This year, GSU is executing a new plan to ensure the safety of students, staff, and visitors.

GSU Chief of Police Rodney Demery says they are implementing more lighting on campus, drone security, undercover officers, and a 10 p.m. curfew.

“People know that there’s some sort of surveillance out there now, so people don’t feel like they can just go undetected, I mean every corner you turn there’s gonna be some sort of surveillance or lighting or police officer, actual physical police officer there so it’s just another tool in the toolbox to kind of give us more coverage,” Demery says.

With the help of other departments on campus such as communications and athletics, GSU security is partnering with other local agencies to increase officer presence and surveillance.

GSU junior Lashai Adams says it will take the students and security working together to ensure the campus is safe.

“This is our campus, this is our home, this is our school, and we can’t just depend on them like we have our part as students as well because at the end of the day we have to go to class here, we have to eat here, so if we cant keep our campus safe or if we can’t help keep our campus safe that’s a major problem, so if you see something say something,” Adams says.

