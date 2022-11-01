Ask the Doctor
Getting Answers
A Slice of Nice Contest
Advertise With Us
Yokem Connection
Hero of the Day

City of Texarkana names new interim fire chief

Interim Fire Chief Chris Black
Interim Fire Chief Chris Black(Texarkana Texas Fire Department)
By Rachael Thomas
Published: Nov. 1, 2022 at 10:01 AM CDT|Updated: 17 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

TEXARKANA, Texas (KSLA) - Texarkana, Texas now has a new interim fire chief.

Chris Black was announced as interim chief on Saturday, Oct. 29 after the former chief, Eric Schlotter, took a new position as fire chief in Aubrey, Texas.

“We welcome this new change and are fortunate to have someone with such skill and experience step into this role,” said City Manager David Orr. “Interim Chief Black brings many years of dedication and service to our fire department, and we are happy to have him lead us through this transition.”

Black first started as a firefighter back in 1997 with the Texarkana Texas Fire Department. During his 25-year career, Black has served as a driver engineer, captain, fire marshal, and assistant chief. Black has a bachelor’s degree in behavioral science from TAMUT; he graduated from the Texas Fire Chief Academy in June of 2014.

Copyright 2022 KSLA. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Tahiron King, DOB: 3/18/1989
Arrest made in fatal shooting in southwest Shreveport
(Source: MGN)
Coroner identifies bicyclist who died after being hit by vehicle in hit-and-run crash
Drive-by shooting on Argyle Street.
Victim, girlfriend shot at by multiple people in a passing vehicle
Hannah Pham
Remembering Hannah Pham
Man shot while walking on East Kings Highway.
Man shot while walking on E Kings Highway

Latest News

Halloween Candy
Halloween can create confusion for people with Alzheimer’s, experts say
Louisiana State Police
LSP names man killed during officer-involved shooting in Tangipahoa Parish; deputy not injured
INTERVIEW: Lloyd Thompson street dedication
Shreveport street being dedicated in honor of Lloyd Thompson
Bestea provides the best drinks, the best desserts, and the best hangout spot. Their goal is to...
BLACK RESTAURANT WEEK: Bestea