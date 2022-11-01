City of Texarkana names new interim fire chief

TEXARKANA, Texas (KSLA) - Texarkana, Texas now has a new interim fire chief.

Chris Black was announced as interim chief on Saturday, Oct. 29 after the former chief, Eric Schlotter, took a new position as fire chief in Aubrey, Texas.

“We welcome this new change and are fortunate to have someone with such skill and experience step into this role,” said City Manager David Orr. “Interim Chief Black brings many years of dedication and service to our fire department, and we are happy to have him lead us through this transition.”

Black first started as a firefighter back in 1997 with the Texarkana Texas Fire Department. During his 25-year career, Black has served as a driver engineer, captain, fire marshal, and assistant chief. Black has a bachelor’s degree in behavioral science from TAMUT; he graduated from the Texas Fire Chief Academy in June of 2014.

Copyright 2022 KSLA. All rights reserved.