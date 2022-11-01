Ask the Doctor
Breaking down 6 millages on Caddo Parish ballot

(Jack Springgate)
By Tayler Davis
Published: Nov. 1, 2022 at 4:46 PM CDT|Updated: 21 minutes ago
SHREVEPORT, La. (KSLA) - For Caddo Parish voters, there are six propositions on the ballot.

The propositions center on the renewal of existing millages already in effect. After 10 years, they appear on ballots for a re-vote.

The parish says the six millages will allow them to continue to fund libraries, detention facilities, public works, public health and a bond initiative to make capital improvements to the Walter B. Jacobs Nature Park.

Caddo Administrator Woodrow Wilson Jr. explains why these propositions are important.

“All of the propositions are very important. It all has to do with operating facilities and maintaining and providing vital services,” he said.

Proposition 1 is a library millage, and proposition 2 is a library millage for the criminal justice system.

“The first one is a 4.74 millage and its been that way for a while, and the second millage that we share with the criminal justice system is 4.766. Generates about $15 million for the library system to operate on with 21 branches,” said Wilson.

Proposition 3 is to help maintain the Caddo Correctional Center. If you own a $200,000 home, you pay 5.75 cents for this already.

Proposition 4 is to help public works.

“It allows us to maintain 800 miles of roads, and 178 bridges.”

Proposition 5 is for public health.

“The health fund tax allows us to do mosquito abatement and rescue stray animals.”'

Lastly, proposition 6 is a bond initiative to make capital improvements like to the Walter B. Jacobs Nature Park.

Copyright 2022 KSLA. All rights reserved.

