Ask the Doctor
Getting Answers
A Slice of Nice Contest
Advertise With Us
Yokem Connection
Hero of the Day

Bossier gas station clears up rumor on $9 gas

(KSLA)
By Tayler Davis
Published: Nov. 1, 2022 at 4:05 PM CDT|Updated: 22 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

BOSSIER CITY, La. (KSLA) - Some Bossier City residents have expressed concern after seeing a $9.67 price tag at a gas station on Airline Drive and Wemple Road

KSLA reached out to the Exxon station to see if gas was actually selling for that amount. They say the sign is wrong and regular unleaded gas will only cost you $3.32.

A representative at the station says they’re working to get the sign fixed as soon as possible.

Copyright 2022 KSLA. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Tahiron King, DOB: 3/18/1989
Arrest made in fatal shooting in southwest Shreveport
Hannah Pham
Remembering Hannah Pham
(Source: MGN)
Coroner identifies bicyclist who died after being hit by vehicle in hit-and-run crash
Takeoff of the group Migos performs during the 2019 BET Experience in Los Angeles on June 22,...
Migos rapper Takeoff dead after Houston shooting, rep says
Carlos Garcia, 36, was charged with one count of burglary of habitation with intent.
Mom shoots intruder while hiding with children in the bedroom, sheriff’s office says

Latest News

A worker is rescued from a trench collapse at Byrnes High School in Duncan, S.C. (Source: WHNS...
OSHA investigating fatal trench collapse in Ruston
Zaikiya Duncan and Jova Terrell
5 missing children from Texas found safe in Baton Rouge; suspects arrested, official says
Clinton “Preston” Smith, 67, of Baton Rouge, La., did not return after hiking along the...
Missing hiker from Baton Rouge area found alive in Arkansas
Louisiana State Police
LSP names man killed during officer-involved shooting in Tangipahoa Parish; deputy not injured