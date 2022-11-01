Bossier gas station clears up rumor on $9 gas

BOSSIER CITY, La. (KSLA) - Some Bossier City residents have expressed concern after seeing a $9.67 price tag at a gas station on Airline Drive and Wemple Road

KSLA reached out to the Exxon station to see if gas was actually selling for that amount. They say the sign is wrong and regular unleaded gas will only cost you $3.32.

A representative at the station says they’re working to get the sign fixed as soon as possible.

