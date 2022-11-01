Albany forfeits highly contested season finale at Bogalusa over safety concerns

BOGALUSA, La. (WVUE) - The Bogalusa Lumberjacks will end their 2022 football regular season early, after Albany High School informed them they preferred to forfeit rather than play Friday’s scheduled season finale at Bogalusa High School.

“Due to continued concerns for the safety of our fans, athletes and staff, Albany High School decided to pursue a forfeit with our district committee,” Albany principal Sammie Larara told Fox 8.

“We appreciate the efforts of the Bogalusa High School administration, local law enforcement, as well as the Washington Parish Sheriffs Office to create as safe an environment as possible. However, in the end, we still felt it was in the best interest of everyone involved to forfeit this particular game.”

Bogalusa coaches were informed of the decision Tuesday afternoon.

The location of the game was highly contested after an armed 15-year-old from Covington, unaffiliated with Bogalusa High, was killed in a gun battle outside Bogalusa’s stadium during the Lumberjacks’ homecoming game on Oct. 14.

The 2022 Class AAA District 7 Champions!!!



• #1 ranked team in Class AAA

• Back to Back District Champs

• Finished regular season 8-1

• Currently on a 7 game winning streak

• Undefeated in District Play (4-0)

• First Round Playoff Bye @kentrahan @richiemills @FOX8NOLA pic.twitter.com/ZSGfDqoVLB — Bogalusa Sports Network (@BogalusaSports) November 1, 2022

The game had been ordered to a neutral site last Thursday, following a 3-2 vote of district principals concerned about safety. The Louisiana High School Athletic Association reversed that decision on Monday after taking a second vote.

Bogalusa City Schools superintendent Lisa Tanner said last week that the relocation order wasn’t fair to the student-athletes of Bogalusa High who had no involvement in the gun violence in their stadium’s parking lot.

“That will be the last regular home game for all of our school children that have attended every ball game since kindergarten,” Tanner said.

On Facebook, Bogalusa High said new plans for senior night recognition will be forthcoming.

Tanner said losing a home game would be costly to the district and its school booster organizations. They depend on ticket and concession revenue for much of the money they provide to support student programs, she said.

“The further it goes, the more money it costs our kids and our system,” Tanner said.

Bogalusa will finish the season at 8-1 on the back of star quarterback Ashton Levi, earning the Lumberjacks a first-round bye in the playoffs. Bogalusa is scheduled to host the second-round of the playoffs, which would take place in three weeks on Nov. 18.

