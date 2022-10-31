Warming late week with more rain on the way

SHREVEPORT, La. (KSLA) - HAPPY HALLOWEEN! It is the spookiest day of the year despite the weather not being all that spooky. Temperatures have been lovely today, reaching the upper-70s in some places in the ArkLaTex with plenty of sunshine. Come trick-or-treating time, we will see the upper-60s and low-70s with clear skies. Spooky, but clear and mild.

Tomorrow will be a bit cloudier and there is a 10% chance of an isolated shower. Highs will be a bit cooler thanks to the cloud cover but it will still be comfortable. The sunshine will come back out during the afternoon hours so it will be nice if you’re planning to head to the State Fair of Louisiana tomorrow afternoon. Lows tomorrow night will drop to the 50s.

We can give you the First Alert on our next weather maker! This weekend we have more showers and storms on the way with a cold front moving through the region on Saturday. Slightly cooler temperatures going into Sunday and Monday after the cold front.

