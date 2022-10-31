NICU babies at Ochsner LSU Health Shreveport dress up for Halloween

SHREVEPORT, La. (KSLA) - It’s all treats and no tricks at Ochsner LSU Health Shreveport’s St. Mary Medical Center NICU this Halloween.

Babies in the NICU got to dress up for the holiday. And of course, their costumes feature all the delicious treats of the holiday. NICU nurses go the extra mile during the holidays to make sure families have a chance to celebrate together.

