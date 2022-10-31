Ask the Doctor
Getting Answers
A Slice of Nice Contest
Advertise With Us
Yokem Connection
Hero of the Day

NICU babies at Ochsner LSU Health Shreveport dress up for Halloween

All treats, no tricks!
All treats, no tricks!(Ochsner LSU Health Shreveport)
By Rachael Thomas
Published: Oct. 31, 2022 at 4:10 AM CDT|Updated: 50 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

SHREVEPORT, La. (KSLA) - It’s all treats and no tricks at Ochsner LSU Health Shreveport’s St. Mary Medical Center NICU this Halloween.

Babies in the NICU got to dress up for the holiday. And of course, their costumes feature all the delicious treats of the holiday. NICU nurses go the extra mile during the holidays to make sure families have a chance to celebrate together.

Caption

Copyright 2022 KSLA. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Drive-by shooting on Argyle Street.
Victim, girlfriend shot at by multiple people in a passing vehicle
Man shot while walking on East Kings Highway.
Man shot while walking on East Kings
Texarkana doctor found guilty of prescribing controlled substances without cause
Generic Armed Robbery Picture from MGN
Armed robber escapes after robbing Circle K on Pines Road
(Source: MGN)
Bicyclist dies after being hit by vehicle that then flees in Wallace Lake Heights

Latest News

All treats, no tricks!
Halloween NICU babies at Ochsner LSU Health Shreveport St. Mary Medical Center
1st QUEST: LGBTQ+ Music and Arts Fest
1st QUEST: LGBTQ+ Music and Arts Fest
Humane Society of NWLA, Marilyn’s Place hope to bring awareness to adoption disparities surrounding black dogs
QUEST LGBTQ+ Music & Arts festival showcases Shreveport talent