KSLA News 12 brings home three Emmy Awards

SHREVEPORT, La. (KSLA) — KSLA News 12 took home three trophies from the 2022 Mid-America Emmy Awards in St. Louis, Missouri. The station was nominated for nine total awards and was the only station in the ArkLaTex to be nominated or win in any category.

Evening Anchor Doug Warner won two statues for two episodes of his weekly fan-favorite franchise, “The Good Stuff.” “The Unlikely Hero,” won in the human interest category. It tells the story of the unlikeliest of good Samaritans who jumped into action to help Bossier City officers rescue someone. Also winning in the religion category was Warner’s profile of a man biking across the South, preaching called “Peddlin’ Jesus.”

In addition to Warner’s two awards, KSLA Chief Investigative Reporter Stacey Cameron and former KSLA Morning Meteorologist Andrew Brightman partnered to produce an Emmy Award-winning piece of journalism. “Bursting the Barksdale Bubble” delivered an unforgettable in-depth look into the history and cult following of the ArkLaTex severe weather protection urban legend. It won in the best weather story category.

In addition to Warner’s, Cameron’s and Brightman’s wins, the station was nominated for Emmy Awards in six other categories, including, Best Morning Newscast, Investigative Reporting (Domonique Benn), News Feature (Doug Warner), Education (Doug Warner), Societal Concerns (Doug Warner) and Sports Story (Doug Warner).

“I am so proud of our Emmy nominees and winners,” said Sacha Purciful, vice president and general manager of KSLA News 12. “Our team at KSLA has always stood for excellence in journalism. I am thrilled to see our team getting recognized for the hard work and dedication they put into their work every day.”

