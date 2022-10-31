Ask the Doctor
Keeping your kids safe on Halloween night

Authorities say you should talk with your children about the dangers that are out there before...
Authorities say you should talk with your children about the dangers that are out there before they go around door-to-door for trick-or-treating.(WYMT)
By Destinee Patterson
Published: Oct. 31, 2022 at 3:15 PM CDT|Updated: 33 minutes ago
(KSLA) — As parents, sometimes the scariest part of Halloween is not the ghouls and goblins, but instead allowing the kids freedom and keeping them safe at the same time.

As the sun goes down, trick-or-treaters have to be more cautious.

“It’s supposed to be fun, and I want it to be something they remember. But you also don’t want to worry about where they are,” Victoria Ambrose said. “It should be a good memory for them and not something they’re scared of.”

Marcus Taylor said his family participates in trick-or-treating alternatives.

“We have a trunk or treat. The kids come and get candy from the trunks. We have security and officers there.”

For Emily King’s family, they use the buddy system.

“I wouldn’t let them go by themselves,” she said. “There’s crazy people everywhere. ... Make sure your kids are knowledgeable that there are people out there that would take them.”

Here are some tips from the National Safety Council:

  • A responsible adult should accompany young children on the neighborhood rounds
  • If your older children are going alone, plan and review a route acceptable to you
  • Agree on a specific time children should return home
  • Teach your children never to enter a stranger’s home or car
  • Instruct children to travel only in familiar, well-lit areas and to stick with their friends

