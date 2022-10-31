Get your fear on tonight at the Necromanor

BOSSIER CITY, La. (KSLA) - The Necromanor haunted house is Shreveport-Bossier’s longest-running indoor haunted attraction, and first opened back in 2015.

The haunted house has been at the Louisiana Boardwalk since 2017. So get ready for a fear-filled Halloween night at the haunted house. Noland Cobb joined KSLA Halloween morning to talk about what inspired him to start the attraction.

Tickets are $10 each for the Necromanor and there’s a $5 reentry fee. The haunted house is located at the Louisiana Boardwalk in Bossier City. Doors open at 6 p.m. Halloween night and the fear continues until midnight.

