BLACK RESTAURANT WEEK: Taylor’s Catering & Restaurant

SHREVEPORT, La. (KSLA) - Black Restaurant Week was such a success in 2021 that the Shreveport-Bossier African American Chamber of Commerce is bringing it back for a second year.

The week-long event features lunch and dinner specials full of flavor that you don’t want to miss. The event started Sunday, Oct. 30 and runs through Saturday, Nov 5. Greta Taylor, the owner of Taylor’s Catering & Restaurant, joined KSLA on Halloween morning to talk about why she’s participating.

