BLACK RESTAURANT WEEK: Taylor’s Catering & Restaurant

Taylor's Catering & Restaurant serves up plenty of delicious Cajun food.
Taylor's Catering & Restaurant serves up plenty of delicious Cajun food.
By KSLA Staff
Published: Oct. 31, 2022 at 5:29 AM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
SHREVEPORT, La. (KSLA) - Black Restaurant Week was such a success in 2021 that the Shreveport-Bossier African American Chamber of Commerce is bringing it back for a second year.

The week-long event features lunch and dinner specials full of flavor that you don’t want to miss. The event started Sunday, Oct. 30 and runs through Saturday, Nov 5. Greta Taylor, the owner of Taylor’s Catering & Restaurant, joined KSLA on Halloween morning to talk about why she’s participating.

Watch the interview live at 6 a.m.

Copyright 2022 KSLA. All rights reserved.

