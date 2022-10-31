Ask the Doctor
Auburn fires Bryan Harsin after 3-5 start

Oct 16, 2021; Fayetteville, AR, USA; Head Coach Bryan Harsin between Auburn and Arkansas at Donald W. Reynolds Razorback Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Todd Van Emst/AU Athletics(Todd Van Emst | Todd Van Emst/AU Athletics)
By Jonathon Hoppe
Published: Oct. 31, 2022 at 11:59 AM CDT|Updated: 5 hours ago
AUBURN, Ala. (WTVM) - The Bryan Harsin era is over in Auburn. Harsin was hired to replace Gus Malzahn as the Tigers’ head football coach in December, 2020.

Harsin leaves the Plains with a 9-12 record as the Tigers’ head football coach, including a 4-9 mark in SEC play. Auburn lost to Houston, 17-13, in last year’s Birmingham Bowl.

The former Boise State head coach survived an internal investigation into the Auburn football program in the offseason, which Harsin later called a “personal attack.” The investigation stemmed from online chatter about Harsin’s coaching style and personal life.

