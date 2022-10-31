Ask the Doctor
Arrest made in fatal shooting in southwest Shreveport

His death is the 40th homicide this year in parish, and the 39th in Shreveport for 2022
By Curtis Heyen and Bubba Kneipp
Published: Oct. 31, 2022 at 9:48 AM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
SHREVEPORT, La. (KSLA) — The Shreveport Police Department has made an arrest in a deadly shooting that happened back in mid-September.

On Monday, Oct. 31, SPD announced the arrest of Tahiron King, 33. He’s charged with second-degree murder.

The Caddo Parish Coroner’s Office identified the victim as 28-year-old D’Shaundre Harris of Shreveport.

Harris died at 9:14 p.m. Monday, Sept. 19 at a Shreveport hospital after being shot several times during an argument just after 7:30 p.m. the same night in the 8900 block of Walker Road, the coroner’s office reports.

An autopsy has been ordered.

The coroner’s office says his death is the 40th homicide this year in Caddo Parish and the 39th in Shreveport for 2022.

Police tape can be seen cordoning off part of the parking lot of a dollar store in the 8900...
Police tape can be seen cordoning off part of the parking lot of a dollar store in the 8900 block of Walker Road as authorities investigate a shooting Sept. 19, 2022, in southwest Shreveport.(Source: Bubba Kneipp/KSLA News 12)

Officers were summoned to the 3000 block of Salem Drive between Hedges Drive and Melody Lane at 7:35 p.m., Caddo 911 dispatch records show. That’s where officers found Harris with multiple gunshot wounds.

Up to 11 units responded to that location.

Police have since determined the shooting occurred in the area of the Dollar General in the 8900 block of Walker Road. That’s just hundreds of yards from the Salem Drive location where the wounded man was found.

Police tape could be seen cordoning off part of the parking lot at the Dollar General. In the parking lot is a car with what appears to be a bullet hole in the front passenger window. The police spokesman said it’s believed the shooting victim was in that car at some point in time.

