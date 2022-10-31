Ask the Doctor
Andress Artist and Entrepreneur Center holding extended Halloween celebration

By KSLA Staff
Published: Oct. 31, 2022 at 6:54 AM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
SHREVEPORT, La. (KSLA) - If you’re the kind of person who needs Halloween for more than one day, you’re in luck!

One Shreveport art center, the Andress Artist and Entrepreneur Center, is going all out Friday, Nov. 3.

Ava Kendyl with the artist center joined KSLA Halloween morning to talk about the group’s trunk-or-treat and First Friday Market.

