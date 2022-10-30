Ask the Doctor
Victim, girlfriend shot at by multiple people from a passing vehicle

(KWCH)
By Brittney Hazelton
Published: Oct. 30, 2022 at 12:17 PM CDT|Updated: 7 minutes ago
SHREVEPORT, La. (KSLA) - A man and his girlfriend were walking down Argyle Street when a vehicle, with multiple occupants, opened fire upon them.

On Oct 30 at 11:07 a.m., the Shreveport Police Department responded to a shooting on the 600 block of Argyle Street in the West Cedar Grove neighborhood. When officers arrived they learned a man and his girlfriend were walking west on Argyle Street when a vehicle approached them going east. According to the victim, as the car came closer men began to aim out of the window and fire at the victim and his girlfriend.

The victim was struck once in the butt and his condition is considered non-life-threatening.

No arrests have been made and there currently is no suspect information.

More updates to come as more information becomes available.

If you have any information to help solve this case, contact the SPD at (318) 673-7300.

