Ask the Doctor
Getting Answers
A Slice of Nice Contest
Advertise With Us
Yokem Connection
Hero of the Day

Truck driver dies after tanker explodes on highway, officials say

By Chris Anderson and Alec Sapolin
Published: Oct. 30, 2022 at 4:18 PM CDT|Updated: 43 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO/Gray News) - A tanker truck hauling 8,500 gallons of gasoline overturned and caught fire just after 1:30 a.m. Friday night in Ohio.

Police and firefighters from Stow and other local law enforcement agencies responded to the scene of the deadly rollover accident which caused the explosion on State Route 8 early in the morning.

The first crews to the scene found the fully-involved tanker upside-down on the highway.

First responders pronounced the male truck driver, who has not yet been publicly identified, dead at the scene.

Video obtained through a public records request to the Ohio Department of Transportation shows the explosion as it happened.

WOIO reported both directions of State Route 8 were closed for several hours due to the crash.

Copyright 2022 WOIO via Gray Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Generic Armed Robbery Picture from MGN
Armed robber escapes after robbing Circle K on Pines Road
Authorities in Iowa say the body of a missing 4-year-old has been found in a pond.
Authorities find body of missing 4-year-old in pond
Texarkana doctor found guilty of prescribing controlled substances without cause
Drive-by shooting on Argyle Street.
Victim, girlfriend shot at by multiple people in a passing vehicle
Elkhart ISD bus carrying cheerleaders involved in rollover wreck
15 injured in rollover crash with bus carrying cheerleaders to football game

Latest News

A Ukrainian emergency service member stands next to a truck that carries the remains of a...
Concerns rise as Russia resumes grain blockade of Ukraine
"Black Adam" slumped in its sophomore weekend, but still easily topped "Ticket to Paradise" and...
‘Black Adam’ takes top spot at box office again
Louisiana State Police
LSP investigates deadly officer-involved shooting in Tangipahoa Parish; deputy not injured
"Black Adam" slumped in its sophomore weekend, but still easily topped "Ticket to Paradise" and...
Box Office: Dwayne Johnson's "Black Adam" still rules theater