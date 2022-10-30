Ask the Doctor
Sunshine returns for the spookiest day of the year!

By Austin Evans
Published: Oct. 30, 2022 at 3:54 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
SHREVEPORT, La. (KSLA) - Happy Sunday! It has been a gloomy day and I have had to augment my diet with a little more caffeine than I usually would on a Sunday! Some folks have seen the low-70s, which is great for them. Most though, have only seen the mid-60s for highs this afternoon. Cloudy skies have dominated and will continue until the overnight hours. Lows tonight will drop to the mid-50s with decreasing clouds.

The spookiest day of the year is tomorrow even though the weather will be far from it! The sunshine will return tomorrow with highs in the 70s also returning. We will see some passing clouds but no precipitation out of them. When it is time for trick-or-treating, temperatures will be in the mid and upper-60s with clear skies.

Your extended forecast is a mixed bag with some warmer days ahead of us. Highs in the upper-70s and low-80s as we head into the late week. Rain chances move back into the region going into the weekend.

