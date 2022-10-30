Southern suffers shutout loss to Jackson St. in BoomBox Classic

JACKSON, Miss. (WAFB) - Southern had a tough day against Jackson State’s top-ranked defense in the BoomBox Classic in Jackson, Miss. on Saturday, Oct. 29.

The Jags (5-3, 3-2 SWAC) suffered a 35-0 loss to the Tigers (8-0, 5-0 SWAC).

Southern quarterback BeSean McCray was just 9-of-26 passing for 85 yards. He threw one interception. He also had 16 carries for just seven yards. He was sacked three times. Karl Ligon led the ground attack with 16 carries for 64 yards. The Jags finished with 229 total yards of offense.

Jackson State quarterback Shedeur Sanders, on the other hand, was 18-of-33 passing for 194 yards and a touchdown. He also ran the ball eight times for 52 yards and two more touchdowns. Sy’veon Wilkerson had 21 carries for 96 yards and a touchdown. He also caught a touchdown pass.

Lightning caused a weather delay of about two hours early into the fourth quarter.

With the loss and a win by Prairie View, Southern drops to third in the SWAC West.

SCORING PLAYS:

Shedeur Sanders threw 3-yard TD pass to Sy’veon Wilkerson with 10:57 left in 2nd Qtr: (JSU - 7, SU - 0)

Shedeur Sanders ran for 42-yard TD with 2:34 left in 2nd Qtr: (JSU - 14, SU - 0)

Shedeur Sanders ran for 12-yard TD (2-pt. conversion) with :03 left in 2nd Qtr: (JSU - 22, SU - 0)

Sy’veon Wilkerson ran for 26-yard TD (2-pt conversion no good) with 6:24 left in 3rd Qtr: (JSU - 28, SU - 0)

J.P. Andrade threw 14-yard TD to Trevonte Rucker with 3:37 left in 4th Qtr: (JSU - 35, SU - 0)

