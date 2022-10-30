Ask the Doctor
Getting Answers
A Slice of Nice Contest
Advertise With Us
Yokem Connection
Hero of the Day

Southern suffers shutout loss to Jackson St. in BoomBox Classic

The Jags (5-3, 3-2 SWAC) suffered a 35-0 loss to the Tigers (8-0, 5-0 SWAC).
By Josh Auzenne
Published: Oct. 29, 2022 at 5:46 PM CDT|Updated: 18 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

JACKSON, Miss. (WAFB) - Southern had a tough day against Jackson State’s top-ranked defense in the BoomBox Classic in Jackson, Miss. on Saturday, Oct. 29.

The Jags (5-3, 3-2 SWAC) suffered a 35-0 loss to the Tigers (8-0, 5-0 SWAC).

Southern quarterback BeSean McCray was just 9-of-26 passing for 85 yards. He threw one interception. He also had 16 carries for just seven yards. He was sacked three times. Karl Ligon led the ground attack with 16 carries for 64 yards. The Jags finished with 229 total yards of offense.

Jackson State quarterback Shedeur Sanders, on the other hand, was 18-of-33 passing for 194 yards and a touchdown. He also ran the ball eight times for 52 yards and two more touchdowns. Sy’veon Wilkerson had 21 carries for 96 yards and a touchdown. He also caught a touchdown pass.

Lightning caused a weather delay of about two hours early into the fourth quarter.

With the loss and a win by Prairie View, Southern drops to third in the SWAC West.

SCORING PLAYS:

  • Shedeur Sanders threw 3-yard TD pass to Sy’veon Wilkerson with 10:57 left in 2nd Qtr: (JSU - 7, SU - 0)
  • Shedeur Sanders ran for 42-yard TD with 2:34 left in 2nd Qtr: (JSU - 14, SU - 0)
  • Shedeur Sanders ran for 12-yard TD (2-pt. conversion) with :03 left in 2nd Qtr: (JSU - 22, SU - 0)
  • Sy’veon Wilkerson ran for 26-yard TD (2-pt conversion no good) with 6:24 left in 3rd Qtr: (JSU - 28, SU - 0)
  • J.P. Andrade threw 14-yard TD to Trevonte Rucker with 3:37 left in 4th Qtr: (JSU - 35, SU - 0)

Click here to report a typo.

Copyright 2022 WAFB. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Generic Armed Robbery Picture from MGN
Armed robber escapes after robbing Circle K on Pines Road
Authorities in Iowa say the body of a missing 4-year-old has been found in a pond.
Authorities find body of missing 4-year-old in pond
Texarkana doctor found guilty of prescribing controlled substances without cause
Drive-by shooting on Argyle Street.
Victim, girlfriend shot at by multiple people in a passing vehicle
Elkhart ISD bus carrying cheerleaders involved in rollover wreck
15 injured in rollover crash with bus carrying cheerleaders to football game

Latest News

LSU Tigers
LSU moves up in latest AP Top 25 poll
LSU and Tulane ranked in Top 25 for first time since 1998
LSU, Tulane together in AP Top 25 football rankings for first time since 1998
Southern Jaguars
SWAC announces Southern/Prairie View suspensions, fines after pregame fight
Tulane ran its record to 6-1 with Saturday's 45-31 victory at South Florida. (AP Photo/Chris...
Tulane enters Top 25 college football rankings for first time since 1998