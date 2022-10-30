Ask the Doctor
QUEST LGBTQ+ Music & Arts festival showcases Shreveport talent

(KSLA)
By Michael Barnes
Published: Oct. 29, 2022 at 7:58 PM CDT|Updated: 59 minutes ago
SHREVEPORT, La. (KSLA) - Shreve Pride is hosting their first annual QUEST LGBTQ+ Music and Arts festival!

The event is taking place at Seventh Tap Brewing Project. Attendees have a chance to catch some musical appearances, stand -up comedy and more.

“The whole idea is that we craft a place where it doesn’t matter your intersectionality, but that you can feel comfortable here and feel safe here. You can feel like you’re in a place where you’re not gonna be judged, and you can just have fun and really let that weight off of you,” said Sam Ortiz, co-founder.

The event will go on until midnight.

