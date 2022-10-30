Man shot while walking on East Kings

SHREVEPORT, La. (KSLA) - A man was walking East Kings Highway when he heard a gunshot and felt a sting on his back.

On Oct. 30, at 4 a.m., the Shreveport Police Department received a call reporting a shooting victim arriving at a hospital. When SPD arrived they learned that the victim was walking on the 1100 block of East Kings Highway when he heard a shot and felt a sting in his back.

The man then went home and was later transported to the hospital by a private vehicle for non-life-threatening injuries.

No arrests have been made.

More updates to come as more information becomes available.

If you have any information to help solve this case, contact the SPD at (318) 673-7300.

Copyright 2022 KSLA. All rights reserved.