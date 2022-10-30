Ask the Doctor
Man fatally shot Sunday in confrontation with Tangipahoa deputies; LSP investigating

A man was fatally shot in a Hammond neighborhood Sunday (Oct. 30), after allegedly firing a shot at Tangipahoa Parish deputies who had him surrounded, authorities said.(Google Maps)
By Kaitlin Rust
Published: Oct. 30, 2022 at 6:28 PM CDT|Updated: 19 minutes ago
HAMMOND, La. (WVUE) - A man was fatally shot by Tangipahoa Parish Sheriff’s Office deputies after he allegedly fired at them, ending a two-hour standoff in a Hammond neighborhood, authorities said Sunday (Oct. 30).

TPSO Chief Jimmy Travis told Fox 8 the man was killed in the driveway of a home on Laurie Drive, near Wardline Road. The man’s age and identity were not immediately disclosed.

Travis said deputies were called to the home around 10 a.m., by a woman who said her estranged husband was threatening to set fire to the house and kill himself. Travis said deputies searched for the man, but he was not located until he returned to the residence around 11:30 a.m.

Travis said the man stayed inside a vehicle in the driveway, telling deputies he was armed and had a homemade bomb strapped to his chest. The TPSO’s Special Response Team was called in, along with a Louisiana State Police bomb squad.

Travis said negotiations continued for nearly two hours before the man stepped out of his vehicle with a long gun and fired one shot toward deputies. SRT deputies returned fire, killing the man, Travis said.

No deputies were injured in the gunfire exchange.

“This started off as a call that he wanted to commit suicide by cop,” Travis said. “He contacted his ex-wife, who had just taken out a protective order against him. I think this was his whole game plan.

“Through the conversation, the negotiations, (deputies were) trying to talk him down to a peaceful resolution and he made a choice. The officers involved, they have to deal with this in their own way, but it’s what they are trained to do. It’s not something you plan on doing. But when the situation arises, there’s no other choice.”

Travis said there was a pack strapped to the man’s chest that authorities believe contained an explosive substance.

The investigation into the officer-involved shooting will be headed by the Louisiana State Police.

