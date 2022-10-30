Ask the Doctor
LSP investigates deadly officer-involved shooting in Tangipahoa Parish; deputy not injured

Louisiana State Police
Louisiana State Police(Josh Auzenne | WAFB)
By WAFB Staff
Published: Oct. 30, 2022 at 3:53 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
HAMMOND, La. (WAFB) - Louisiana State Police said it is investigating a deadly officer-involved shooting in Hammond at the request of the Tangipahoa Parish Sheriff’s Office.

Troopers said it happened on Laurie Drive off Wardline Road in Hammond on Sunday (Oct. 30).

NOTE: It appears Laurie Drive intersects Wardline Road in two locations. The one shown is the one chosen by Google Maps.

Investigators said the person who was shot by the deputy is dead but a name has not been released. No law enforcement officers were injured, they added.

The investigation is ongoing.

