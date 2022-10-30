Humane Society of NWLA, Marilyn’s Place hope to bring awareness to adoption disparities surrounding black dogs

SHREVEPORT, La. (KSLA) - The NWLA Humane Society says black dogs and cats are more commonly looked over at adoption shelters, and they want to help their black furry friends find a home.

To do this, they teamed up with Marilyn’s Place to host their 10th annual Black Dog October Night.

They say black animals are commonly avoided because of negative superstitions and stigmas surrounding them. Leaders of the Humane Society say there are a few other explanations as well.

“One of the things they think is a contributing factor is that they don’t photograph well just because of backgrounds and the colors that are taken,” said Heather White, head of fundraising.

She also says people tend to gravitate towards different colored dogs.

“People are just more interested in the really cute yellow labs and brown labs, but the black dogs just don’t get as much love for some reason.”

White says she sees black dog negligence far too often.

“We actually recently had a black lab named Baylor. She’s been available for adoption for multiple months and we’ve had a lot of labs that have been adopted since then and she kind of just sat there for a while. Thankfully, she was actually adopted today,” she said.

Marilyn’s Place owner Robert Baucum says a cause like this hits close to home for him.

“I am a big fan of dogs. Dogs have been a big part of my life, my whole life. I think rescuing dogs and taking dogs out of the shelter and into your home is a fantastic thing.”

If you would like to donate to the nonprofit, click here.

