Halloween can create confusion for people with Alzheimer’s, experts say

Celebrating tricks and treats this Halloween is always fun, but for people living with Alzheimer’s, the holiday can sometimes trigger fear or confusion.
By Breanne Bizette
Published: Oct. 30, 2022 at 1:21 PM CDT|Updated: 16 hours ago
BATON ROUGE, La. (WAFB) - Celebrating tricks and treats this Halloween is always fun, but for people living with Alzheimer’s, the holiday can sometimes trigger fear or confusion.

“Halloween is generally a fun time for families, but with somebody in the family who is suffering from Alzheimer’s or any related dementia, it can be a terrible experience,” explains Charles Fuschiall, President and CEO of the Alzheimer’s Foundation of America.

Fuschiall says scary decorations and strangers knocking on doors might upset people with dementia. For that reason, there are a few precautionary measures caregivers can take.

“Keep them participating in the activity in a different way,” says Fuschiall. “You know in a bowl that you give out candy, give the one you are caring for, give them fruit instead of candy. Too much sugar can cause agitation as well. You can get them to participate with the family, but in other ways that are healthy as well. This is a good time for families to always stay together. We always encourage caregivers to keep the one that they are caring for with the family. Look at old family pictures of past Halloweens of the grandchildren or even, you know, the adults dressed up in different costumes.”

Fuschiall says simply putting a bowl of candy outside the door is a good idea. However, be sure to talk with neighbors ahead of time.

“While communities and children come and adults come to doors and constantly knock on it, it could be a distracting or frightening experience, extremely confusing, or disruptive for somebody living with dementia,” explains Fuschiall.

The biggest reminder is to be considerate of those who may be celebrating Halloween differently and save all the thrills and tricks for the next house.

