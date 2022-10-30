Group holds skating party for children with autism

SHREVEPORT, La. (KSLA) — An organization held a skating party so children with autism could have a safe environment in which to participate in an activity with other children like them.

Perfect Fit Autism Foundation held the Halloween-themed gathering early the afternoon of Sunday, Oct. 30 at Hot Wheels of Wonder, 5110 W. Bert Kouns Industrial Loop in Shreveport.

Participants were allowed to wear their costumes. There also were games and other free, sensory-friendly activities.

