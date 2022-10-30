Ask the Doctor
Group holds skating party for children with autism

Perfect Fit Autism Foundation held a skating party Oct. 30, 2022, for children with autism.(Source: Michael Barnes/KSLA News 12)
By Michael Barnes
Published: Oct. 30, 2022 at 5:14 PM CDT
SHREVEPORT, La. (KSLA) — An organization held a skating party so children with autism could have a safe environment in which to participate in an activity with other children like them.

Perfect Fit Autism Foundation held the Halloween-themed gathering early the afternoon of Sunday, Oct. 30 at Hot Wheels of Wonder, 5110 W. Bert Kouns Industrial Loop in Shreveport.

Participants were allowed to wear their costumes. There also were games and other free, sensory-friendly activities.

Tune in to KSLA News 12 this evening as reporter Michael Barnes tells us more about Perfect Fit’s mission and activities.

