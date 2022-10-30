Vehicle runs over bicyclist, flees in Wallace Lake Heights

SHREVEPORT, La. (KSLA) - The Caddo Parish Sheriff’s Office (CPSO) is investigating a fatal hit-and-run involving a man on a bike.

On Oct. 29, at 10:40 p.m., CPSO responded to a hit-and-run incident on the 200 block of Mayo Road. Deputies discovered that a man, possibly in his 40′s, was riding his back westbound on Mayo Road when a vehicle struck him and fled from the scene.

The victim was transported to the hospital where he was pronounced dead.

Updates to come as more information becomes available.

The investigation is currently ongoing.

CPSO’s initial investigation suggests the suspect vehicle is possibly a Kia. Anyone with information on this crime is asked to contact Det. Jeremy Edward at 318-681-0774.

Copyright 2022 KSLA. All rights reserved.