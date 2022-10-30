Ask the Doctor
Cloudy Sunday ahead

By Austin Evans
Published: Oct. 30, 2022 at 7:26 AM CDT|Updated: 25 minutes ago
SHREVEPORT, La. (KSLA) - Happy Sunday! Today will be pretty cloudy but slightly warmer with highs in the upper-60s and maybe the low-70s if you’re lucky. Some sunshine will make an appearance in the late afternoon so that might drive some spots over the edge of the 60s. Lows tonight night will drop to the 50s as skies continue to clear heading into yet another workweek.

The 70s return Monday along with plenty of sunshine, all the spooky weather ran out before the weekend. We will continue to warm up as we head through the week. There are some slight chances for showers Tuesday afternoon and evening. Looking farther ahead, our next weather maker looks to move in next Friday and Saturday with increased shower chances into next weekend.

Copyright 2022 KSLA. All rights reserved.

