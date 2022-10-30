Body found under bridge in Alexandria

Ask the Doctor
Investigators said the body appeared to have been in there for some time.
By Alex Orenczuk
Published: Oct. 30, 2022 at 4:45 PM CDT|Updated: 52 minutes ago
ALEXANDRIA, La. (KALB) - The Alexandria Police Department is investigating after a dead body was found under a bridge near Gum and Third streets.

APD said the body was found around noon on Sunday after receiving a report from someone in the area. Investigators said the body appeared to have been there for some time. The body has yet to be identified and the cause of death is undetermined at this time.

If anyone has information about the incident, you are asked to contact the Alexandria Police Department Detective Division at 318-441-6460 or the dispatch at 318-441-6559.

