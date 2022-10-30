Ask the Doctor
Alexandria man dies in Sunday morning fire in Martin Park area

By KALB Digital Team
Published: Oct. 30, 2022 at 10:45 AM CDT|Updated: 6 hours ago
ALEXANDRIA, La. (KALB) - An Alexandria man died in a fatal fire Sunday morning in the Martin Park area, according to the City of Alexandria.

The Alexandria Fire Department and units from Rapides Fire District No. 2 responded around 12:56 a.m. Sunday morning to a fire at 5416-A Mansour Avenue. The fire was officially controlled at 1:08 a.m.

No further details were released and the cause of the fire is still under investigation.

