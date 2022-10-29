Ask the Doctor
Getting Answers
A Slice of Nice Contest
Advertise With Us
Yokem Connection
Hero of the Day

Remembering Hannah Pham

Hannah Pham
Hannah Pham(KSLA)
By Jade Myers
Published: Oct. 28, 2022 at 8:52 PM CDT|Updated: 14 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

SHREVEPORT, La. (KSLA) - Support is pouring in for University of Arkansas student Hannah Pham.

The Shreveport native died earlier this week. She graduated this year from Loyola College Prep. Those that knew her at the school say they are in mourning.

“We are devastated at the loss of our former student Hannah Pham this week. Our students and faculty mourn with her family and friends. Our counselors are available to our students who might need their support during this difficult time. As a Loyola family, we rely on our faith to carry us through and continue to lift the Pham family up in prayers. Hannah was a light that shined brightly every day at Loyola. May God receive her with open arms and hold her family in the palm of His hand,” said Principal John H. LeBlanc.

The University of Arkansas also issued a statement on Hannah’s passing:

“Our thoughts are with the family, friends, and many members of our campus community at this difficult time. We encourage those who feel they may need to talk to someone, to reach out to those on campus or in the community who can help.”

Hannah was in her first year of college.

Copyright 2022 KSLA. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Indiana State Police have identified the boy found dead six months ago inside a suitcase in a...
Shreveport woman arrested in connection with death of child found in stuffed in suitcase
Haughton family involved in ‘ongoing disagreement’ with Bossier Schools bus driver
Jarred Johnson, DOB: 6/18/1981
Man accused of offering to pay someone to murder his estranged wife
Verna Winn, 73, went to the restroom after having a late lunch with her husband and friends at...
Restaurant keeps serving after woman dies in bathroom
Taylor Parker appears in court during the sentencing phase of her trial on Thursday, Oct. 27,...
Medical examiner gives gory testimony as third week of Taylor Parker sentencing trial wraps up

Latest News

SPD shares safety tips for trick-or-treating
Every year, the Bossier Parish Sheriff's Office holds its Operation Blessing "Spirit of...
OPERATION BLESSING: Bossier sheriff’s office launches annual Christmas food drive
Krewe of Barkus and Meoux's hosts Pet Royalty Reveal
Furry Friends Friday: Make way for the royals Lucy, Trooper
Make way for the royals Lucy, Trooper
INTERVIEW: Krewe of Barkus and Meoux hosts Pet Royalty Reveal