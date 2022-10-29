Remembering Hannah Pham

SHREVEPORT, La. (KSLA) - Support is pouring in for University of Arkansas student Hannah Pham.

The Shreveport native died earlier this week. She graduated this year from Loyola College Prep. Those that knew her at the school say they are in mourning.

“We are devastated at the loss of our former student Hannah Pham this week. Our students and faculty mourn with her family and friends. Our counselors are available to our students who might need their support during this difficult time. As a Loyola family, we rely on our faith to carry us through and continue to lift the Pham family up in prayers. Hannah was a light that shined brightly every day at Loyola. May God receive her with open arms and hold her family in the palm of His hand,” said Principal John H. LeBlanc.

The University of Arkansas also issued a statement on Hannah’s passing:

“Our thoughts are with the family, friends, and many members of our campus community at this difficult time. We encourage those who feel they may need to talk to someone, to reach out to those on campus or in the community who can help.”

Hannah was in her first year of college.

