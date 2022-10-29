Ask the Doctor
Mississippi tornadoes caught on cameras Saturday afternoon

A line of storms spawned tornadoes Saturday (Oct. 29) in Mississippi.
By FOX 8 Staff
Published: Oct. 29, 2022 at 4:47 PM CDT
NEW ORLEANS (WVUE) - A line of severe weather that pushed through the New Orleans area Saturday afternoon (Oct. 29) spawned tornadoes in nearby Mississippi.

Several users posted videos of the tornadic activity to social media. Most of the activity appeared to be near the Mississippi towns of Pass Christian and Moss Point, around 3:30 p.m.

