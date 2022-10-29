Ask the Doctor
Historic house catches fire in Tyler, cause unknown

Emergency crews responded to a two-alarm fire at a historic house in Tyler at the corner of Broadway Ave. and Houston St.
By Brittany Hunter and Julian Esparza
Published: Oct. 29, 2022 at 5:29 PM CDT|Updated: 24 hours ago
TYLER, Texas (KLTV) - Emergency crews responded to a two-alarm fire at a historic house in Tyler at the corner of Broadway Ave. and Houston St.

A call about the fire was received by emergency services at about 5:20 p.m. Saturday. Large flames were seen coming from the roof of the historic Ramey House.

No injuries were reported. It’s not known if anyone was inside the building at the time of the fire, but Tyler fire officials say it does not appear the fire was intentionally set.

The fire was under control by 6:46 p.m. Saturday. The exterior walls are still standing, but the building sustained significant damage.

Fire investigators are still working to determine the cause of the fire and where exactly it started.

A call about the fire was received by emergency services at about 5:20 p.m. Saturday.(Contributed Photo/Kim Hunter)

South Broadway Ave. and Houston St. near the house were closed as crews worked to put out the fire, but have since reopened to traffic.

People who live nearby watched as firefighters battled the flames.

“It makes you nervous. My house is 113-years-old and [is a] similar structure, and you know, makes you sad,” Tyler resident Lisa Montgomery said.

The Ramey House was built in 1903 and was once home to Thomas Boyd Ramey, a prominent attorney and founder of the Tyler Rose Festival.

The house was designated as a Texas Historic Landmark. The house is currently not residential; it is occupied by Stonewater Roofing.

Restoration crews were on scene Sunday, but were not able to comment on the extent of the damage.

Copyright 2022 KLTV. All rights reserved.

