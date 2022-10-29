Ask the Doctor
Getting Answers
A Slice of Nice Contest
Advertise With Us
Yokem Connection
Hero of the Day

Cloudy skies tonight and tomorrow

Cloudy tomorrow and slightly warmer
Cloudy tomorrow and slightly warmer
By Austin Evans
Published: Oct. 29, 2022 at 3:56 PM CDT|Updated: 59 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

SHREVEPORT, La. (KSLA) - Happy Saturday! We have seen the heavier showers move out of the ArkLaTex and now are just seeing a few scattered and isolated light showers here and there. It is cool out there but lows overnight will be really mild, with the mid-50s as the minimum for the most part. Cloudy skies are to remain overnight.

Tomorrow will be pretty cloudy but slightly warmer with highs in the upper-60s and maybe the low-70s if you’re lucky. Some sunshine will make an appearance in the late afternoon so that might drive some spots over the edge of the 60s. Lows tomorrow night will drop to the 50s as skies continue to clear heading into yet another workweek.

The 70s return Monday along with plenty of sunshine, all the spooky weather ran out before the weekend. We will continue to warm up as we head through the week. There are some slight chances for showers Tuesday afternoon and evening. Looking farther ahead, our next weather maker looks to move in next Friday and Saturday with increased shower chances into next weekend.

Copyright 2022 KSLA. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Shreveport-Bossier Black Restaurant Week will begin on Monday, Oct. 30 and is organized by the...
Shreveport-Bossier Black Restaurant Week is kicking off
Hannah Pham
Remembering Hannah Pham
Indiana man who found the body of a child in a suitcase now finds comfort in learning his name.
Man who found body of boy in suitcase finds comfort in learning his name
Crumbl Cookies in Shreveport, La. is set to open Friday, Nov. 4, 2022.
Crumbl Cookies coming to Shreveport
Generic Armed Robbery Picture from MGN
Armed robber escapes after robbing Circle K on Pines Road

Latest News

Cloudy tomorrow and slightly warmer
Austin's Saturday Afternoon Weather Update
Scattered showers by midday
Afternoon scattered showers after a very wet morning
Scattered showers by midday
Austin's Saturday Morning Weather Update
Soggy end to the week
Wet start to the weekend