City of Shreveport terminates economic development director

Drew Mouton has been terminated from his position as director of economic development.
Drew Mouton has been terminated from his position as director of economic development.(KSLA)
By Alexandria Savage and Daffney Dawson
Published: Oct. 28, 2022 at 8:55 PM CDT|Updated: 11 minutes ago
SHREVEPORT, La. (KSLA) - According to Attorney Allison A. Jones, Drew Mouton has been terminated from his position as director of economic development due to allegations he claims are “false” and “defamatory.”

Jones says Mouton was told of his dismissal on Friday, Oct. 28. She also says he wasn’t provided with the details of the allegations, or given the opportunity to defend himself.

Jones released the following statement via email:

“It is clear to Mr. Mouton that the actions in this matter were taken to silence and retaliate against him. He is deeply saddened events developed in this manner, but be assured that Mr. Mouton intends to take all steps necessary to protect his professional reputation and to hold accountable those responsible for the false and defamatory allegations against him and the retaliation he is currently experiencing. Simply put, Mr. Mouton will take all legal action necessary to vindicate himself and to protect his professional reputation against specious and false accusations that have been made against him for political motives.”

KSLA submitted a FOIA (Freedom of Information Act) request to the City of Shreveport on Friday, Oct. 14, for information in regards to allegations and Mouton’s status as an employee. A representative with the city responded with the following:

“The City of Shreveport objects to your request concerning any disciplinary proceedings concerning Mr. Drew Mouton as any responsive documents are not considered public records at this time because they are protected by the right to privacy in the Louisiana Constitution. See Article 1 Sec 5. This request seeks information concerning a pending matter.”

This is a developing story. KSLA will provide updates as more information comes available.

