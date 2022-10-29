Ask the Doctor
Attempted home invader shot dead in Alexandria

By Alex Orenczuk
Published: Oct. 29, 2022 at 10:34 AM CDT
ALEXANDRIA, La. (KALB) - An Alexandria man was shot and killed after trying to break into a home early Saturday morning.

According to the Alexandria Police Department, around 6:20 a.m. officers responded to reports of a shooting in the Chester St. area. Investigators learned that Deon Dominique Hammond, 26 of Alexandria, banged on the door of the home and demanded he be let in. The resident of the home came outside to tell Hammond to leave the property, but Hammond started chasing the resident. The resident then shot and killed Hammond.

APD said the shooting is considered justified at this time, and no charges are being filed against the resident.

