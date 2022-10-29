Armed robber escapes after robbing Circle K on Pines Road
Published: Oct. 29, 2022 at 8:32 AM CDT|Updated: 41 minutes ago
SHREVEPORT, La. (KSLA) - The armed man robbed Circle K and escaped towards Buncombe Road.
On October 29, at 3:40 a.m., the Shreveport Police Department (SPD) received a call regarding an armed robbery at 7202 Pines Road, at Circle K. When SPD arrived the clerk told them a Black male with a gray hoodie came into the store and pointed a gun at her and demanded money. The man then fled the store and headed towards Buncombe Road.
The man used a pistol in the robbery.
No arrests have been made at this time. If you have any information to help solve this case, contact the SPD at (318) 673-7300.
