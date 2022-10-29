Ask the Doctor
Getting Answers
A Slice of Nice Contest
Advertise With Us
Yokem Connection
Hero of the Day

Afternoon scattered showers after a very wet morning

By Austin Evans
Published: Oct. 29, 2022 at 8:35 AM CDT|Updated: 41 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

SHREVEPORT, La. (KSLA) - Happy Saturday! It is a bit of a wet one out there this morning as we see showers continue to move through the eastern half of the ArkLaTex. Scattered rain will take over during the afternoon hours and cloudy skies will remain. Temperatures will struggle once again, highs in the 60s. Lows tonight will drop to the 50s with cloudy skies.

Tomorrow will be mainly dry, there is a tiny chance of a stray shower but it is unlikely. Temperatures will continue to struggle but should get up to the upper-60s. Cloudy skies for most of the day until we get into the last afternoon when they yield a little bit. Lows tomorrow night will drop to the 50s again with decreasing clouds.

Halloween is looking nice with the sun returning along with temperatures in the 70s. The evening will be cool and dry. We are tracking another round of showers and storms late next week.

Copyright 2022 KSLA. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Shreveport-Bossier Black Restaurant Week will begin on Monday, Oct. 30 and is organized by the...
Shreveport-Bossier Black Restaurant Week is kicking off
Indiana man who found the body of a child in a suitcase now finds comfort in learning his name.
Man who found body of boy in suitcase finds comfort in learning his name
FILE - Jerry Lee Lewis performs at the New Orleans Jazz & Heritage Festival in New Orleans on...
Jerry Lee Lewis, outrageous rock ‘n’ roll star, dies at 87
Crumbl Cookies in Shreveport, La. is set to open Friday, Nov. 4, 2022.
Crumbl Cookies coming to Shreveport
The mayoral race in Lafayette County is turning out to be quite an unusual one.
‘Vote for the dead man’: Bizarre situation in southwest Ark. town leaves questions about who will become mayor

Latest News

Scattered showers by midday
Austin's Saturday Morning Weather Update
Soggy end to the week
Wet start to the weekend
Wet start on Saturday
Jeff's Friday evening weather update
Soggy end to the week
Jeff's Friday afternoon weather update