Afternoon scattered showers after a very wet morning

SHREVEPORT, La. (KSLA) - Happy Saturday! It is a bit of a wet one out there this morning as we see showers continue to move through the eastern half of the ArkLaTex. Scattered rain will take over during the afternoon hours and cloudy skies will remain. Temperatures will struggle once again, highs in the 60s. Lows tonight will drop to the 50s with cloudy skies.

Tomorrow will be mainly dry, there is a tiny chance of a stray shower but it is unlikely. Temperatures will continue to struggle but should get up to the upper-60s. Cloudy skies for most of the day until we get into the last afternoon when they yield a little bit. Lows tomorrow night will drop to the 50s again with decreasing clouds.

Halloween is looking nice with the sun returning along with temperatures in the 70s. The evening will be cool and dry. We are tracking another round of showers and storms late next week.

