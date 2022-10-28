Why are health insurance premiums so expensive in La.?

SHREVEPORT, La. (KSLA) - Louisiana is ranked second in the nation for the most expensive health insurance premiums, according to a study by Forbes.

La. insurance experts say there are a number of reasons for this:

The state ranks low in health, and higher premiums help pay for the increased medical expenses.

Louisiana businesses pay less towards employee insurance than in other states.

“If they’re going to shop on their own, I would really recommend that they use an agent. There are thousands of individual agents scattered through the state. They are licensed by the Department of Insurance. They’re bonded, they know what they’re doing and they’re trained. They also don’t charge you anything to use their services. If an agent is trying to charge you for their help, they’re not the right agent to talk to,” said Michael Berteau, healthcare economist with Blue Cross Blue Shield.

