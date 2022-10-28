Wet start to the weekend

SHREVEPORT, La. (KSLA) - Rain is likely at the start of the weekend as an upper level storm system passes over the ArkLaTex. Rain will be mostly likely early Saturday with the chances tapering off over the course of the rest of the weekend. Dry weather and warmer temperatures are set to return next week including for Halloween on Monday.

Rain will overspread the ArkLaTex this evening and into tonight. Some storms are expected which will drop some heavier rain. We are not anticipating any severe weather. Temperatures will settle back into the mid to upper 50s. The chance for rain tonight is 100%.

Rain will remain steady through daybreak on Saturday especially across portions of northern Louisiana and southern Arkansas. Heavy downpours will be possible. The widespread and steady rain will lift out of the area through midday, but additional widely scattered showers will be possible through the afternoon. Rain chances will be highest around 80% in the morning, tapering off to around 30-40% for the afternoon hours. Rain totals of 1-2″ will be common across the area with up to 3″ possible in some spots.

The clouds and rain Saturday will keep temperatures from warming much. We’re only expecting daytime highs in the mid to upper 60s with a few spots possibly hitting 70.

Rain chances will continue to diminish on Sunday, but clouds will remain much of the day. A stray shower or spots of mist or drizzle are possible, but widespread rain is not expected. Temperatures will stay in the upper 60s to near 70 for highs.

Monday is looking much better just in time for Halloween activities. We’ll turn partly cloudy with dry weather expected. Temperatures will warm back into the low 70s after starting in the low 50s Monday morning.

Clouds will thicken up again on Tuesday as another upper level storm system passes through the area. Rain chances look highest toward the Gulf coast, but a few showers may sneak back into the area. Temperatures will stay in the low 70s.

We’ll get back to sunnier and warmer conditions for midweek with highs back in the upper 70s to near 80. Another shot at rain comes in later next week and possibly into the following weekend.

Have a great weekend!

Copyright 2022 KSLA. All rights reserved.