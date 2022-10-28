Ask the Doctor
SPD shares safety tips for trick-or-treating

(Candy File Pic)
By Kori Johnson
Published: Oct. 28, 2022 at 5:37 PM CDT|Updated: 28 minutes ago
SHREVEPORT, La. (KSLA) - With Halloween in just a few days, it’s important to start thinking about trick-or-treating safety.

Cpl. Christopher Bordelon with the Shreveport Police Department sat down with KSLA on Friday, Oct. 28 to share some safety tips.

Some of the topic covered include:

  • Safety practices for pedestrians
  • How drivers should keep a look out
  • Checking candy before eating
  • Common crimes committed on Halloween
  • SPD patrols for the night
WATCH THE FULL INTERVIEW>>

