SPD shares safety tips for trick-or-treating
Published: Oct. 28, 2022 at 5:37 PM CDT|Updated: 28 minutes ago
SHREVEPORT, La. (KSLA) - With Halloween in just a few days, it’s important to start thinking about trick-or-treating safety.
Cpl. Christopher Bordelon with the Shreveport Police Department sat down with KSLA on Friday, Oct. 28 to share some safety tips.
Some of the topic covered include:
- Safety practices for pedestrians
- How drivers should keep a look out
- Checking candy before eating
- Common crimes committed on Halloween
- SPD patrols for the night
